PITTSBURGH – As No. 24 Pitt prepares to face North Carolina State on Saturday, the defense will be preparing for two different quarterbacks.
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said his starting quarterback would remain a mystery until kickoff. Both Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary played last week for N.C. State (1-1, 1-1) against Virginia Tech.
Narduzzi thinks one is the clear favorite to start against the Panthers (3-0, 2-0).
“I think (Leary’s) got a strong arm,” Narduzzi said. "He throws a nice deep ball. I think he’s mobile enough to get out of the pocket and make something happen with his feet, like a Kenny Pickett-type guy.
“I think he’s their best quarterback at this point and I think they kind of know that, but Bailey’s good, too. He’s a good quarterback, so they've got two good quarterbacks that are capable. If we don’t do our job, both of them can be effective and hurt us.”
Hockman led the Wolfpack to victory over Wake Forest in week one, but was pulled in the third quarter of the Virginia Tech game last week after throwing two interceptions. Leary finished the game, completing 12 of 16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Ready to run
The Panthers' ground game could have a big day if the Wolfpack’s defense plays like it did a week ago – when North Carolina State allowed 314 rushing yards to the Hoskies.
Sophomore tailback Vincent Davis will start against the Wolfpack. He’s Pitt’s leading rusher through three games, with 156 yards on the ground as well as 64 yards receiving.
“He's just more mature than he was a year ago,” Narduzzi said of Davis. “He's playing with a lot of confidence and he's a spin runner and not easy to take down. He's making people miss.”
Narduzzi said true freshman Israel Abanikanda is also likely to get some carries, after having nine for 41 yards against Louisville. The coach expects redshirt freshman Daniel Carter to be available this week after missing last week.
Narduzzi wouldn’t elaborate on whether or not running back A.J. Davis will play this week after leaving the Louisville game with an injury.
The coach did say another injured player would return. Starting right tackle Gabe Houy, who had shoulder surgery in the offseason, exited the Louisville game in the second quarter. Narduzzi said that injury had nothing to do with his offseason surgery and he’d be available against the Wolfpack.
North Carolina State has also dealt with its fair share of injuries, with several defensive starters already missing time. This week it was announced starting cornerback Teshaun Smith would be lost for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Starting cornerback Chris Ingram has missed the first two games while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Starting linebacker Payton Wilson and starting safety Tanner Ingram both sat out last week’s Virginia Tech game, but are listed as starters against Pitt.
Friends and rivals
The matchup with the Wolfpack means Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge will be on the opposite sideline from his long-time friend, Doeren. The two began their college coaching careers at Drake University in the mid-1990s, along with Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash. Partridge and Doeren also spent time together at Wisconsin under former head coach Bret Bielema.
Partridge fondly remembered spring break trips the three would take, hoping to learn from any college coach who would allow them to sit in on meetings and watch practices.
“One year we went to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU – we just kept working our way down I-35,” Partridge recalled. “We just had – the three of us – this weird, unique connection where we were always trying to get everything we could from any coach who would let us talk to them.”
Partridge still talks to Doeren every few weeks, though he said the two would not speak until after Saturday’s game.
“Our families are friends," he said. "We were not only roommates in grad school, we lived across the street from each other when we worked at Wisconsin.
"I mean, we sincerely go back. It’s a deep relationship, our families have a relationship. This week, I’m sure we’ll stay in our own lanes and see each other after the game.
“I've got a ton of respect for him. I know he’s going to have his team ready.”
