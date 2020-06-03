This market is taking its wares to a virtual platform.
With coronavirus concerns continuing, SundayMarket@TheGreen, a monthly European-style market, has canceled its physical markets scheduled for June 28, July 26, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25 that were to held in the Cambria City section of Johnstown and moved them online.
The online market can be accessed at www.stellajohnstown.com, and click on “Markets.”
Once in the market, shoppers will be provided with a direct links to vendor sites.
Purchasing, along with pickup or delivery, will be handed by individual vendors.
“For now, we want to keep people safe,” said Chad Pysher, an owner of Stella Property Development along with Steven Biter, which coordinates the market. “If people are worried about going out and being around crowds but still want to check out this great soaps or want a great piece of jewelry for a gift, they can connect with that person.”
He said moving the market online this year is the responsible action to take.
“Safety is of the upmost priority for everyone involved and until we know that we are in the clear we would rather err on the side of caution,” Pysher said.
In its inaugural year in 2019, the market saw up to 28 vendors participating, attracting upward of 4,000 people.
“It’s all local vendors, so the market is not only supporting local businesses and artisans but it keeps the economic impact here,” Pysher said.
He said originally the plan was to have an online market presence starting in 2021, but the coronavirus sped up that timeline.
“The concept might not be fully realized in the look that we wanted, but this is a perfect time to introduce it,” Pysher said.
“For these vendors, their work, their art and their craft is so important to them, so this offers them another venue to connect to the community and helps their business as well.”
Currently, there are eight vendors online and applications are being accepted for inclusion at www.stellajohnstown.com/the-online-sundaymarketthegreen-vendor-application.
“We hope more people will sign up and will see this as an opportunity,” Pysher said.
“We’re hoping that it grows and really creates an online community.”
Organizers plan to offer both the physical and online markets next year.
