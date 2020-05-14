With tears in her eyes and ecstatically waving and saying “I love you,” Theresa Neff got to see her brother as he sat outside Richland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday to watch a parade of families go by in vehicles.
“This is such an uplifting, great thing to do for the residents as well as the families,” the Sidman resident said. “It just makes you cry.”
Neff hasn’t been able to see her brother, Joseph Mikula, since March, when the nursing home closed its doors to visitors because of the coronavirus.
“This is so emotional, and I caught it from him, too. We are so happy,” she said. “We all needed this, and we are so appreciative. I can’t wait for this whole thing to be over, so families can be families again and we can hug.”
The center hosted the parade for residents and their families, giving them the opportunity to see one another.
About 50 vehicles participated, driving by the residents honking horns and holding signs of love out windows.
“Everybody is so excited,” said Denise Kamler, the center’s activities director. “This is all for the residents and it’s so important. We are here for them to make their day and to make them happy.”
Kamler said they’ve been planning the parade for a month inviting families to attend.
“We’ve been doing video calls and chats and some of the families come up and go to the windows to talk to them, but this is so much better,” she said. “We will be doing this again.”
Jim Kakabar, along with his son and granddaughter, were first in line for the parade to see his wife, Rebecca.
“We haven’t been able to see her since March, so it feels great to see her,” the Salix resident said.
“This is such a nice thing for them to do.”
Kakabar said his wife told him about the planned parade, and he knew he had to be there.
“This is something special,” he said.
Lisa Sowerbrower, of Johnstown, had a carload of people with her to see her husband’s grandmother, 97-year-old Gladys Harrison.
“She uses a cellphone and we talk to her through the window, but we haven’t been face to face since March,” she said. “It’s really been a long time.”
Sowerbrower said the parade was wonderful and lifted everyone’s spirits.
“They’ve done so much great stuff here for these residents and are really active with them,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.