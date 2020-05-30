PHOTO GALLERY, VIDEO | 'We achieved great things': Penn Cambria graduating seniors honored with parade at St. Francis

Sisters, from left to right, Marissa Williams, 17, Jenean Williams, 18, Jourdan Williams, 21 and Kaelyn, 17, along with their baby cousin, Rayne Hughes, 9 months, pose for a photograph prior to the start of Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Taking the photograph, on right, is their grandmother Pam Hughes, of Cresson, Pa.
Carrie Martynuska, of Lilly, Pa., celebrates with her son, Jacob, 18, after he received his diploma during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020
LORETTO – Penn Cambria High School held a non-traditional 2020 graduation ceremony on Saturday on the grounds of St. Francis University.
“Today might not be the graduation we pictured,” said Hannah Fitzsimmons, the senior class secretary, “but we achieved great things, and we all earned the diplomas that will be presented to us.”
The event began with a parade of vehicles around the university’s Loretto campus, led by fire trucks from Loretto, Gallitzin, Cresson, Lilly and Ashville. Graduating seniors sat in the beds of pickup trucks or leaned out car windows – posing for photos and waving to friends and family members as they passed by.
The graduates then parked their cars in the lot of the university’s John F. Kennedy Student Center and listened as pre-recorded speeches by school officials and senior class leaders were played over loudspeakers.
Penn Cambria School District Superintendent William W. Marshall said the goal was to mimic a traditional graduation ceremony while complying with public health officials’ guidance on slowing the spread of COVID-19. The school district’s good relationship with St. Francis University made the ceremony possible, he added.
“None of us expected to end the school year this way,” Marshall told the graduates, “but we will honor you today in ways that no other graduating class will be recognized ever again. You are now part of history. … Adversity builds character and strength, and those are and will always be the enduring qualities of the class of 2020.”
It was the first time Penn Cambria’s 2020 senior class was gathered together since school was canceled for the year in mid-March.
“We did not get to say goodbye to the favorite teachers who helped shape our student years,” said graduate Hannah Saleme, the president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. “We did not get to hug our friends. We missed so many lasts.
"We missed out on all those rites of passage that may seem small and trivial to others, but to us they were milestones of accomplishments that we did not complete.”
1 of 20
Trevor Eckenrode, 18, dons a pair of "2020" sunglasses as he waits for the start of Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020
Sisters, from left to right, Marissa Williams, 17, Jenean Williams, 18, Jourdan Williams, 21 and Kaelyn, 17, along with their baby cousin, Rayne Hughes, 9 months, pose for a photograph prior to the start of Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Taking the photograph, on right, is their grandmother Pam Hughes, of Cresson, Pa.
Hunter Wagner, 18, waits patiently in the back of a pickup truck for the start of the car parade during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Anthony Klatt, 18, Penn Cambria High School student council president, pops out of the sunroof at the start of the car parade during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Betty Schofield (right), of Johnstown, waves as the car parade rolls on during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Schofield was in attendance for her granddaughter, Haylee Plummer (not pictured), a 2020 Penn Cambria graduate, who has chosen to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Janet Cherico (left), of Cresson, Pa., holds a sign in support of her niece, Makenzie Shaugis, Penn Cambria High School class president, during the school's car parade portion of the graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Family and friends line the parade route as Jarod Hoover, 17, waves to the camera during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lewis Hale, Penn Cambria High School information technology specialist, waves to students as he films the car parade during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Four generations cheer on Penn Cambria High School graduating class, from left to right, Jackie Steberger, of Lilly, Pa., mother to Emily Myers, of Cresson, Pa, with her daughter, Harper, 1, and great grandmother, Bonnie Guzic, of Lilly, Pa., during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The family members were there in support of Allison Guzic (not pictured), a member of the graduating senior class.
Laylah Weiland, 9, of Loretto, cheers on the Penn Cambria High School graduating class with her homemade sign during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Rachel Caretti, 18, a ten year member of 4-H, sits and listens to the commencement ceremony which was broadcast over a loud speaker during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lauren Funari, 17, listens to the commencement ceremony which was broadcast over a loud speaker during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Joining along is her father, Tony Funari, sister, Sophia and mother, Kim who are all from Gallitzin, Pa.
Maddi Dzurko, 18, receives her diploma from Penn Cambria School District superintendent, William Marshall, during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Standing proudly with Maddi are her parents, Tina and Tim, of Cresson, Pa.
Makenzie Shuagis, 18, Penn Cambria High School senior class president, receives her diploma from Penn Cambria School District superintendent, William Marshall, during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Looking on, from left to right, is her brother, Jacob, along with her mother Amy, father Ed and brother Luke, 15, all of Cresson, Pa.
Family and friends wait patiently for the distribution of the diplomas as Penn Cambria High School administration visits each student at their vehicle during the school's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Carrie Martynuska, of Lilly, Pa., celebrates with her son, Jacob, 18, after recieving his diploma during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020
Trevor Eckenrode, 18, dons a pair of "2020" sunglasses as he waits for the start of Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020
Sisters, from left to right, Marissa Williams, 17, Jenean Williams, 18, Jourdan Williams, 21 and Kaelyn, 17, along with their baby cousin, Rayne Hughes, 9 months, pose for a photograph prior to the start of Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Taking the photograph, on right, is their grandmother Pam Hughes, of Cresson, Pa.
Hunter Wagner, 18, waits patiently in the back of a pickup truck for the start of the car parade during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Anthony Klatt, 18, Penn Cambria High School student council president, pops out of the sunroof at the start of the car parade during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Betty Schofield (right), of Johnstown, waves as the car parade rolls on during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Schofield was in attendance for her granddaughter, Haylee Plummer (not pictured), a 2020 Penn Cambria graduate, who has chosen to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Janet Cherico (left), of Cresson, Pa., holds a sign in support of her niece, Makenzie Shaugis, Penn Cambria High School class president, during the school's car parade portion of the graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Family and friends line the parade route as Jarod Hoover, 17, waves to the camera during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lewis Hale, Penn Cambria High School information technology specialist, waves to students as he films the car parade during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Four generations cheer on Penn Cambria High School graduating class, from left to right, Jackie Steberger, of Lilly, Pa., mother to Emily Myers, of Cresson, Pa, with her daughter, Harper, 1, and great grandmother, Bonnie Guzic, of Lilly, Pa., during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The family members were there in support of Allison Guzic (not pictured), a member of the graduating senior class.
Laylah Weiland, 9, of Loretto, cheers on the Penn Cambria High School graduating class with her homemade sign during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Rachel Caretti, 18, a ten year member of 4-H, sits and listens to the commencement ceremony which was broadcast over a loud speaker during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lauren Funari, 17, listens to the commencement ceremony which was broadcast over a loud speaker during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Joining along is her father, Tony Funari, sister, Sophia and mother, Kim who are all from Gallitzin, Pa.
Maddi Dzurko, 18, receives her diploma from Penn Cambria School District superintendent, William Marshall, during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Standing proudly with Maddi are her parents, Tina and Tim, of Cresson, Pa.
Makenzie Shuagis, 18, Penn Cambria High School senior class president, receives her diploma from Penn Cambria School District superintendent, William Marshall, during the school’s graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Looking on, from left to right, is her brother, Jacob, along with her mother Amy, father Ed and brother Luke, 15, all of Cresson, Pa.
Family and friends wait patiently for the distribution of the diplomas as Penn Cambria High School administration visits each student at their vehicle during the school's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Carrie Martynuska, of Lilly, Pa., celebrates with her son, Jacob, 18, after recieving his diploma during Penn Cambria High School's graduation ceremony held at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. on Saturday, May 30, 2020
The students who spoke during the ceremony were Saleme; Fitzsimmons; Makenzie Shuagis, senior class president; Madison Dzurko, senior class treasurer; Anthony Klatt, student council president; Seth Hogue, Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School representative; Luke Wirfel, salutatorian; and Sarah McCready, valedictorian.
Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.