Shopping hours

• J.C. Penney: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Galleria: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Boscov's: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Michael's: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Best Buy: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Ross Dress for Less: Closed on Thanksgiving; open Friday 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• T.J. Maxx Home Goods: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Five Below: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday 8 a.m to 10 p.m.

• Walmart: Closed on Thanksgiving; open Friday 5 a.m to 11 p.m.

• Lowe's: Closed on Thanksgiving; open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Home Depot: Closed on Thanksgiving; open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• CVS: Pharmacies are closed Thanksgiving, but the front stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Thursday and Friday.

• Rite Aid: Pharmacies open both days, with store hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

• Dollar Tree: Thanksgiving Day, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.