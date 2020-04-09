Lisa Bulas, of Westmont, said she was seeing photographers around the country going out into their communities and taking pictures of people at home during the coronavirus to document the experience.
So Bulas, who is a recruitment specialist with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, stepped out into her own neighborhood with her camera.
“I thought I was a great idea and wanted to do it in Johnstown,” she said. “Photography is my passion and something I do when I am not working for Girl Scouts.”
She said she is able to maintain social distancing while capturing the faces of the COVID-19 stay-at-home situation.
“My hope is for this to distract me from the stress and worry from the pandemic and also to help break up the monotony of the day for area families,” Bulas said. “Who doesn’t smile and laugh when getting their picture taken with their loved ones?”
Bulas plans to move into other neighborhoods, beginning over Easter weekend.
She launched the Facebook page “Johnstown Porch Project” – which gained 75 “likes” in the first couple of days.
“The pictures are free and I am staying socially distant while taking them,” she said.
Some of her early images are published here, and in a gallery on www.tribdem.com. Watch The Tribune-Democrat for future Lisa Bulas porch photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.