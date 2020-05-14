A pool of volunteers were handing out packed-full boxes of meats, pasta and soup to an incoming line of cars at the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria.
And for Jim and Lucy Machuta of Upper Yoder Township it was a welcome sight – even if they were hundreds of cars behind the distribution line Thursday.
"When you're on a fixed income, your money only goes so far right now in the grocery store," said Jim Machuta, 65, from inside the window of his Honda. "Prices keep going up but our income is the same."
A little more than one hour into the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's distribution, the family's car was among hundreds of vehicles supplied with two boxes of food to keep their freezers, cupboards – and stomachs – full, said the food bank's network development director, Charlese McKinney, as another cluster of cars pulled in line.
The food bank supports much of western Pennsylvania year-round. In the weeks since COVID-19 concerns brought much of the economy to a near halt, distribution days like this one have become common across the region, she said.
Through a partnership with Flood City Church and community volunteers, the food bank stocked up enough boxes – both frozen foods and dry goods – to serve 1,200 cars Thursday, McKinney said.
The even more eye-opening aspect is that the nonprofit has experienced similar numbers across western Pennsylvania in recent weeks, she said.
"It shows there are a lot of folks in need right now who didn't expect to be in this situation," she said. "Because their lives were disrupted."
'Tough right now'
Melanie Schaefer would know. Two months ago, the Richland Township woman had a steady job at a local call center before COVID-19 concerns brought furloughs in late March, she said.
She's filed for unemployment but said she's still waiting for her first check.
And with her and her daughter to worry about, the rising cost of groceries is only adding to the struggle, Schaefer, 47, said.
"It's tough right now," she said. "But this is going to really help me out a lot."
Lakeara Greene, 34, of Johnstown, praised the food bank's effort – and the timing.
Greene said she'd never turned to a food bank for help before. But given the economic stresses she's facing, she didn't have to look far to count the reasons to try it. Her three children, ranging from two weeks old to age six, were in her back seat.
"Even with food stamps, it's hard," she said. Before the outbreak, Greene said she could spread out $150 worth of chicken, burger and other meats for an entire month.
Now, she's making a few trips a week to stores because of limits on meat – "and the prices seem to jump every time."
'Fill their stomachs'
McKinney said the groceries that volunteers were loading into their trunks on Thursday were picked with that type of issue in mind.
Area residents received frozen chicken, fish and beef or pork as well as items like stew, pasta and soups that are both healthy and hearty.
"There's a lot of food they'll be able to stretch out – and it'll fill their stomachs," she said.
She said the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank was fortunate to have a plentiful stock of meats in its freezers before the virus hit.
"And we're lucky to have help from Feeding America as well as the governments, foundations, corporations and individuals who continue to support us, so that we can continue doing this," McKinney said.
The Duquesne-based nonprofit has a full schedule of stops in the coming week but hopes to return to Johnstown in the next three weeks – assuming they have a venue large enough to support their distribution effort, she said.
Machuta said any help will be welcomed – likely by many in the region.
"What they are doing is great," he said. "It means a lot because a lot of people are struggling right now."
