School officials from the area say most extracurriculars are on hold for the time being while students continue remote learning.
“In some ways this is a day-to-day decision-making process,” Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said.
During this surge in the pandemic and the shift to virtual education, district officials have reviewed safety protocols for gatherings, which pushed extracurricular activities back to later starting dates than usual.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference has postponed competition until January.
Forest Hills, a member of the LHAC, planed a possible return to those activities after Dec. 14 but has since put them on hold again.
Central Cambria, Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop – all LHAC schools – are set to start practices that day with the same strict safety protocols that were in place during fall ventures.
“We are allowing open gyms to occur prior to the season and enforcing the universal face-covering order along with personal hygiene and cleaning,” Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
“The coaches and student-athletes have been very deliberate about following the safety protocols.”
The same goes for Greater Johnstown, Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said.
Pfeil said each head coach was required to learn the district’s resocialization and athletic plan in order to prepare for the upcoming seasons.
Players are expected to wear masks at practices, regularly wash their hands and stay home if they’re feeling ill.
Additionally, both players and coaches will complete a daily COVID-19 symptom checklist.
The same rules apply for other extracurricular activities, such as band.
Students are socially distanced and required to wear masks unless using an instrument with a mouthpiece.
Weighing ‘pros and cons’
In many cases, including Central Cambria, the school boards have had in-depth conversations regarding extracurricular activities.
That group voted 7-2 at a Dec. 3 meeting to allow after-school practices to begin.
“It was a lengthy discussion by the members weighing the pros and cons, factoring in the mental-health aspect,” Superintendent Jason Moore said.
Thomas Woods, a board member and physician’s assistant, shared concerns about the start-up because of the difficulty of the situation.
“Returning extracurricular activities is a very complicated, multifaceted conundrum for any school district,” Woods said.
He also referenced the positive mental health aspect of student socialization – but recognized the serious impact COVID-19 is having on Cambria County.
While some schools have decided on start dates, others are still considering options.
Richland will not have any after-school activities until hybrid or face-to-face learning resumes, Director of Educational Services Brandon Bailey said.
‘Hope we have a season’
For Richland junior Trent Rozich, who has played basketball for numerous years, that’s “stressful” and “annoying.”
“It’s just kind of hard,” he said. “Out of the whole school year, basketball is what I look forward to the most.”
By this point in December, Rozich and his teammates would already have nearly a month of practices under their belts.
Now, his free time is spent with little to do, especially because he can’t shoot around outside due to the cold weather.
“I just kind of hope we have a season,” Rozich said. “I don’t care when it begins.”
Meanwhile, Blacklick Valley School District is holding off on full practices until at least Jan. 8 – the date to which virtual learning was extended at the December board meeting.
Until then, non-mandatory open gyms that started Monday will be available with the same protocols in place as other districts.
“We will be following all of the guidelines set forth by (the state departments of education and health) with regards to holding athletics,” Superintendent William Kanich said.
Attendance will be taken at every gathering for contact-tracing purposes and the facilities will be sanitized afterward.
‘If students are sick ...’
Conemaugh Valley has suspended practices until the same date and a decision on how to proceed will be discussed at the Jan. 5 board meeting.
In Somerset County, how extracurriculars are handled depends on the district.
Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar, Conemaugh Township superintendent, said activities and sports are postponed – but a decision on the matter is imminent, while North Star Superintendent Louis Lepley said that those gatherings are to “proceed as scheduled.”
Students and coaches are wearing masks at all North Star practices and enhanced cleaning procedures are in place.
Lepley said the only time masks can be removed is when students are “directly involved with an activity deemed to be unable to do the activity with the mask.”
Another exception is when a mask can create a safety risk. He gave the examples of wrestling or other intense activities.
Otherwise, the same rules for school apply in these situations.
“If students are sick, they should not come to practice; students showing signs of being sick will be sent home,” Lepley said. “If students are found to be COVID positive, administrative staff will contact trace and quarantine all those deemed to be in close contact.”
