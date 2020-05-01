Francis and Roberta Clark planned to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary quietly with a special Mass at their church.
That plan fell through, but later that day another unexpected event unfolded.
A local volunteer fire engine honked its horn outside the couple's home at 860 Leisure Ave. A parade of honking cars behind it contained their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
More than 50 members of the family had gathered from Johnstown and Pittsburgh to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
Francis and Roberta, whose maiden name is Rodkey, were married May 1, 1950, at St. Patrick's Church in Moxham.
Francis is now 92 and Roberta 89.
Their children held signs reading "Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad." After a lap around the block, the family celebrated with cupcakes in the front yard of the home where the couple has lived for their entire married life.
"This is crazy," said Roberta, surrounded by her family. "I'm shocked. It's a great day."
Their daughters Maurine Krentz, Francine Miller, Christine Nanna and Jeannine Yannutz were all present with their families. Their son, Timothy Clark, sent his love from North Carolina.
"It's amazing," Krentz said. "In the '90s, my dad said he would never see the turn of the century – now it's 2020."
Francis is a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a manager for the former A&P in Johnstown. Roberta worked as a switchboard operator at Mercy Hospital.
"They are wonderful parents," Miller said. "My dad worked for many years to bring up five children. And my mom didn't go to work until the youngest of us went to school."
The family had a big party planned on Sunday, but the coronavirus disrupted that plan.
Each family member donned personal protection masks and kept at the prescribed social distance, even though Miller said she really wanted to give her mom and dad a hug.
"We had to do something for them because they deserve it," Nanna said. "Their commitment to each other is a true blessing from God."
Francis joked: "I was going to leave the first week. But I decided to stay a little longer."
Roberta said the key to a good marriage is "to fight a lot, but make up."
