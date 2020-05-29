Morgan Bennett Ferndale Area

Morgan Bennett (center), 18, a Ferndale Area School District graduating senior, reacts as her mother, Lynn Bennett (right), prepares to place the valedictorian medal around her neck during a diploma conferral ceremony held at Ferndale High School’s auditorium on Thursday, May 28, 2020, along with her father, Vaughn Bennett (left).

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

