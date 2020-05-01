The overcast and 50 degree weather didn't keep golfers away Friday when courses across the state were allowed to reopen with new regulations.
"I'm happy to get out," Johnstown resident Harry Bennett said.
After playing a little in the beginning of March, he was cut off from golfing when the courses were closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Bennett, who has been golfing for 51 years, said he looks forward to the companionship that the game provides and was glad to be able to get in a game with his friends at Berkley Hills Golf Course in Upper Yoder Township.
Gov. Tom Wolf shut down gathering places such as golf courses and campgrounds a month ago.
For Bob Davis, that meant he was out of a pastime and a job.
Davis works in the pro shop at Berkley Hills and has been golfing for 12 years.
"I'm really excited," Davis said. "I got my job back and I can golf again."
One of his concerns, though, is the logistics of some of the new regulations, such as having to clean every golf cart after it's brought back.
Derek Hayes, President of Royal Berkshire, which manages the course that's owned by the City of Johnstown, was performing that task in a staging area Friday before moving the carts to another area for the next round of golfers to use.
The state's new regulations for the golf courses include no more than one occupant per cart, unless they're from the same household, no touching of flags, and removing rakes from bunkers.
"People have been understanding," Hayes said. "They're just happy to be golfing."
Berkley Hills has also shifted to doing business through a window on the porch of the pro shop, spacing out tee times and flipping cups upside down so no one is reaching in them to retrieve golf balls.
Despite these new precautions, Hayes said the course is booked pretty solid throughout the weekend.
"I think as the weather gets nice, it's going to be business as usual for us," Hayes said.
He added that being able to reopen so soon caught him by surprise.
Hayes said he thought for sure that it would be a few more weeks before people would be able go back onto the greens.
Typically golf courses such as Berkley Hills open up in the beginning of April, weather dependent, and that month off has put them behind schedule.
It's also put golfers a little behind on their game.
Not having that practice might have hurt a little, said Westmont student Aiden Rice, 16. But he was sure that after a few rounds he'd be back in the swing of things.
Rice said he missed coming out and having fun with his friends and planned on playing at least nine holes Friday, maybe 18 if his group was feeling up to it.
Bennett knew the break hurt his game.
He expected the courses to be open again when fishing season started in early April and was surprised when one didn't coincide with the other.
Bennett said he understood why the state ordered the shutdown, but wasn't convinced closing the golf courses was the right decision.
"It's pretty easy to stay six feet apart when you're golfing," Bennett said.
