JEROME – Sitting outside and wearing a pink sash and speckled tiara, Marian Lohr celebrated a milestone on Monday.
For her 106th birthday, Country Manor Living threw her a special party, complete with a parade of family and friends going by in vehicles holding signs out windows, and first responder vehicles honking horns and blowing whistles.
"They are doing an awful lot for me," Lohr said. "It's really nice and I'm happy."
About 35 residents helped Lohr celebrate by singing "Happy Birthday" and holding handmade signs.
"Being 106, that's a big deal and we couldn't let that pass by," said Beth Ott, Country Manor Living's activities director. "We felt we should do something since we've been under quarantine for so long and she hasn't been able to see family."
She said this past Sunday, Lohr's family was able to come to the manor and see her through a window, but they still wanted to do more.
"I saw on TV how fire departments were going around for birthdays, so I called Jerome (Volunteer Fire Department) and they agreed to come by," Ott said. "I told the family and we were able to have a great turnout."
Carole Frick, Lohr's granddaughter, said celebrating the birthday together was especially important because Frick hasn't been able to see her in months.
"I know this will lift her spirits tremendously," the Johnstown resident said. "Her mind is perfect and she will not forget this."
Family member Cherie Yoder said Lohr is a beautiful and sweet woman and she wanted to celebrate with her.
"This is such a great accomplishment, and she's doing really well and I'm so happy to see her," the Jerome resident said. "This is so exciting. This is what this small community is all about, and we rally together for others."
Ott said she hopes the celebration made Lohr feel special.
"She's a sweet lady," Ott said. "I asked her how it felt to be 106, and she said it was the same as yesterday. It's no big deal for her, but we wanted to acknowledge it and it needed to be acknowledged because not many people live to 106, and it's a big deal."
