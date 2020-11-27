Santa – with his red hat, white beard and face shield – sits in his chair on one side of a Plexiglass window that’s shaped like a snow globe. And children don’t sit on Santa’s lap but on the other side of that window.
The setup was a lot different than in the past, but on Black Friday, Michael Gigliotti’s entertainment business opened the annual photo opportunity with Santa at The Galleria.
“It’s going to be a challenging situation with everything going on today,” Gigliotti said. “But we are looking forward to seeing happy faces and smiles this season. With the perseverance of people in this area and the reason for the season, and God’s blessing, we will get through all this.”
Boscov’s department store in The Galleria saw sales numbers this Black Friday that were similar to last year, store manager Rich Bausher said.
And Rick Oswald’s music center kiosk in The Galleria also saw a spike in foot traffic, at least compared to usual days, he said.
Oswald sells a variety of musical instruments and provides service and lessons. He also plays Christmas songs on his piano.
“As far as Black Friday goes, I’m doing OK. I’m showing a lot of inventory. There’s a good number of people,” Oswald said.
Parking lots at the Richland Town Center were mostly full throughout the day Friday. But customers inside the big box stores said store policies for COVID-19 were successful in spreading out shoppers.
Kerry Hersch, of Berlin, loaded bags into her vehicle at Walmart.
“The crowds were really thin everywhere this year,” she said.
“I think it was because bargains were spread out over the month instead of concentrated all on this day.”
Black Friday is not typically a big sales day for jewelry stores, and this year was no different for Stahl’s Jewelry in Somerset, said shop co-owner Chris Shaffer.
“We will get some people out and about, but not what Walmart would see. People go to big boxes on Friday. Saturday can be better for small businesses. People do more specific shopping then,” he said.
Sporting Goods Discounters on Scalp Avenue also didn’t see an impressive turnout Friday morning, manager Doug Meyers said.
“It’s slower than a regular weekday for us. But we’ve had a banner year overall,” he said.
“It’s the best year we’ve ever had for our industry. From corn hole bags, to kayak paddles, anything that has to do with outdoor recreation – it’s been a great eight months for that,” he said.
But production is still not where demand is since swaths of the economy were closed in the spring, he said.
Harry Graham, owner of Ski Den on Scalp Avenue, also said some clothing supply is still catching up. But skis are ready to go.
“We’ve finally been able to get inventory. Skis and equipment are sourced from Europe, but clothing such as parkas are sourced from China, and those clothing items are still in short supply,” he said.
For Graham, business was slower than a normal for a Black Friday.
“That’s because of COVID-19 and a lack of cold weather up to this point. Resorts really try to get open for Thanksgiving weekend if possible, but because of the warmer weather, that didn’t happen,” he said. “But Seven Springs said it’s sold more season passes than ever, so as we go further into the winter, we’ll get people coming in.”
At Music Haven on Scalp Avenue, owner Ray Purazo said customers arrived sporadically on Friday for guitars, amplifiers and drum sets.
But he’s constantly battling with online stores, Purazo said.
“I’m usually a better price than the online sites,” he said.
While business wasn’t notably higher on Friday, Purazo said the pandemic overall may have helped his business.
“Because of COVID-19, people are picking up a hobby. It’s been a plus that way,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.