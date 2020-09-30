A 402-case jump in Philadelphia helped drive Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 update to 1,153 additional positive cases Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
Locally, Cambria County had six new cases, Somerset County added one, Blair County added 11 and Bedford County added two COVID-19 cases.
There were 19 additional deaths in Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide totals to 158,967 cases and 8,142 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in this region.
Centre County had 43 new cases as the surge related to Penn State University continues. College-age students have represented a significant portion of new cases during September, the health department reported.
In the department’s North-Central Region, which includes Centre County, those age 19 to 24 made up 65% of new cases, compared to 7% in April.
In the Southwest Region, which includes Cambria and Somerset counties, the age group makes up 26% of new cases, compared to 5% in April. In the South-Central Region, which includes Blair and Bedford counties, the age group makes up 16% of the cases, compared to 7% in April.
