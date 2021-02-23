A federal pharmacy program has delivered first and second doses to residents and staff at 600 nursing homes in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
Wolf also said that, while weather issues interfered with the delivery of vaccine shipments last week, state officials believe that the state will catch up by the end of this week.
“By Friday, they should be caught up,” Wolf said.
As of Monday, just over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Pennsylvania, said Lindsey Mauldin, a senior adviser in the Department of Health.
Of those, 315,000 doses have been administered in nursing homes, Wolf said.
“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania, and it marks key progress in ensuring that our most vulnerable residents have access to a vaccine,” Wolf said.
“Skilled nursing, personal care and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, which is why this milestone is such an important one for us to recognize – because it shows how far we have come in protecting our most vulnerable residents.”
The federal pharmacy program has been using staff from CVS and Walgreens to provide vaccinations for residents and staff in nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.
The pharmacy program is now working to provide vaccinations in the state’s 1,600 personal care homes and assisted living facilities. The vaccinations in those facilities are projected to be completed by mid-March, said CVS Health district leader Andreas Chandra.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said that the nursing homes will continue to have clinics to ensure that any resident or staff member who initially declined the opportunity to get vaccinated can do so.
The state is also working to develop a plan to make sure that new residents and new employees can get vaccinated if they start after these initial clinics have been held, she said.
“We are not finished with the long-term care vaccination mission,” Beam said.
“In fact, each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics so we can ensure that as many residents and staff who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity.”
The state had warned last week that, because too many people had been given first doses of the COVID vaccine, the state needed to adjust its plan to ensure that everyone who’d gotten the first dose would be able to get a second dose.
Despite the delays in shipping of vaccines, state officials are still confident that they will be able to ensure that everyone who’s gotten the first dose of vaccine will get a second dose in time, Beam said.
Mauldin said the allocation of first doses for Pennsylvania this week – 225,890 – is the most the state’s ever gotten and is 42,000 doses more than the state was allocated last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.