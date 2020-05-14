Pets 2 the Rescue has extended its virtual run, walk or bike event to benefit animal shelters across the nation.
The Humane Society of Cambria County is participating in a virtual fundraiser.
Through June 8, participants can register for $10 to run, walk or bike to benefit the humane society. One hundred percent of the registration fee and any additional donation made will go to the shelter.
Once registered, participants will have until June 15 to complete a 1-mile run or walk, a 5-kilometer run or walk or a 5-mile bike ride and upload their results.
Information and a link to the registration form are available at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.