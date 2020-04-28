The emergency pet food pantry started at the Humane Society of Cambria County will continue to aid the community as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the state.
The pantry is intended to help those most in need in Cambria County, including senior citizens, disabled individuals, low-income families and those suffering financial hardships.
To date, the emergency pet food pantry has served over 75 families within the county with nearly 1,500 pounds of dog food, 875 pounds of cat food, 340 cans of wet food and 145 packs of treats.
Those in need of the food pantry should contact the humane society at 814-535-6116 to speak with a staff member or leave a message with contact information.
Throughout May, the food pantry will offer weekly pick-ups from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the shelter, 743 Galleria Drive Ext., Richland Township.
Volunteers and staff also will offer weekly deliveries to those who do not have means of transportation.
“We recognize that even though restrictions are being lifted across the state, there will still be an urgency to help those overcoming this difficult time,” said Jessica Vamos, executive director of the Humane Society of Cambria County.
“Our community has been generous enough that we are able to continue the effort to serve the pets in need right now.”
Donations to support the pet food pantry are being accepted. Monetary donations can be made online via PayPal, over the phone by credit card or mailed to the shelter. Donations of pet food can be dropped off in the donation bins at the shelter’s front door or mailed to the shelter.
The Humane Society of Cambria remains closed to the public, but is continuing to conduct adoption and intake appointments. Adoption appointments require an approved adoption application, and intakes are dependent on kennel space and prioritized by urgency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.