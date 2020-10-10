The statewide count of COVID-19 cases rose to 171,050 Saturday when the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,742 new instances.
Pennsylvania's death toll increased by 36 which made the total 8,344.
Cambria County's total moved to 745 cases, up by 17 since Friday, and the death count remained at seven.
Around the region, Somerset has 265 cases; Blair, 858; Bedford, 277; Indiana 854; and Clearfield, 363, according to the state department of health.
Blair County also added three new deaths.
To date there have been just over 2 million negative test results in Pennsylvania and 25,142 in Cambria County.
In nursing and personal care homes, the total Saturday was 29,099 cases and 5,551 deaths in 1,006 facilities across 61 counties.
That includes 23,831 confirmed instances among residents and 5,268 in employees.
In Cambria, seven care facilities have reported a total of 52 cases in residents, 27 in employees and no deaths.
"We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts," state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in Saturday's release. "The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives.
"Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low."
