JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania shattered its daily COVID-19 case record on Wednesday, with its 17,520 new cases topping the previous single-day record by nearly 20%.
Wednesday’s report also included 304 deaths attributed to the virus – the state’s highest single-day toll since last winter, but still well short of some of the marks set before the vaccine roll-out in early 2021.
A total of 35 more deaths were reported in the eight-county area that spans from Westmoreland to Blair counties, according to the Department of Health’s totals.
Westmoreland added 14 deaths, while Somerset County added five to bring its total to 323 since March 2020. Cambria and Indiana counties each added four deaths. That brings Cambria’s total to 615 deaths, while Indiana has 297.
Bedford and Clearfield counties each added three deaths, while Blair and Centre each added one. Bedford County now has 224 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Blair has 496 deaths.
Local counties added the following numbers of new cases: Cambria, 114; Somerset, 71; Bedford, 31; Blair, 47; Indiana, 92; Clearfield, 48; Centre, 174; Westmoreland, 252.
A total of 152 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties – a number that was unchanged from Tuesday.
In response to a demand for tests, the state has hosted mass testing sites in areas including Centre and Blair counties. Area pharmacies, clinics and health centers have been inundated by people seeking COVID-19 tests in recent days.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said local officials are hoping to add a mass testing site in Cambria County. As of Wednesday, they were exploring available options that could accommodate lines of people “over several weeks,” he said.
In Somerset County, the county’s Area Agency for Aging has partnered with Richland Family Health Center to offer a walk-in testing site on Jan. 8 at Meyersdale Senior Center, 120 North St., Meyersdale. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters will be offered, and attendees are asked to bring their IDs and vaccine cards, organizers with Hyndman Health said.
‘Strike’ teams announced
Two eastern Pennsylvania hospitals will become the first in the state to get support from federal “strike teams,” receiving additional staff and acute care beds for the next month.
WellSpan in York and Scranton Regional Hospital will receive the additional resources.
“This federal support will help alleviate pressure felt throughout the health system so there is more capacity to treat people who need hospital care,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said. “We will continue to work with our county emergency managers to ensure needed resources are met on a local level throughout the commonwealth.”
The move follows an outline by Gov. Tom Wolf that stressed a need for additional critical care staffing and response support, particularly for rural areas.
Wolf said the federal government’s response was needed and welcomed – but there’s more to be done to support Pennsylvania’s hospitals.
“We need all Pennsylvanians to do their part to support their local hospital and get through these winter months,” he said. “This includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, testing when necessary, and staying home if you’re sick.”
