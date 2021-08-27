Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are up more than 300% over the past month – now at their highest mark since early May.

At the same time, Pennsylvania reported 3,509 new cases Friday, one of the highest totals that state has seen since spring.

Across the region, many counties saw their new cases decline a bit from the past two days. But the 14-day average number of people hospitalized with the virus in Blair and Cambria counties is continuing to tick upward.

Blair's 14-day average is now at 20 after beginning the month at five patients.

The average in Cambria County has doubled to more than 13 people this month, state Department of Health data show.

According to the Department of Health, 1,722 people were in Pennsylvania hospitals Friday for virus-related issues – driven largely by the Delta variant and its impact on unvaccinated people, the state has said.

Pennsylvania reported 22 new deaths, but no new deaths were reported in the region Friday.

Among new cases, the eight-county region added 217 cases, including:

Cambria and Somerset, with 22 cases each. Westmoreland led the area with 81 new cases, followed by Centre with 40.

Clearfield added 23 new cases, while Indiana reported 14.

Bedford reported seven cases, and Blair added eight.

Pennsylvania's 3,509 new cases put its running total to 1,288,042 since spring 2020.

With 22 deaths reported statewide Friday, Pennsylvania has lost 28,180 individuals to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Vaccination rates

Cambria County's vaccination rate moved up to 48.8% among fully covered residents ages 12 and older, as of Friday.

The percentage of partially covered residents is now at 53.6%.

Somerset County is at 42.1% (fully) and 46.8% (partial), while Indiana County stands at 44.2% and 37%, respectively.

Blair hit the 50% mark for residents partially vaccinated.  The percentage of fully covered people is at 45.5%.

One in three residents – or 33.3% – are fully vaccinated in Bedford County. The total is 36.8% including people who have received at least one dose. 

State and federal health officials are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinations, with studies showing those who aren't are far more likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Covid-19 by the Numbers

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-daynew cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 22 0 15383 11816 448 344 72 55 130192
Somerset 22 0 8428 11475 219 298 35 48 73447
Bedford 7 0 4961 10360 144 301 41 86 47888
Blair 8 0 13945 11446 346 284 45 37 121829
Indiana 14 0 6817 8108 182 216 50 59 84073
Clearfield 23 0 9162 11560 164 207 62 78 79255
Centre 40 0 17556 10811 230 142 83 51 162385
Westmoreland 81 0 36333 10414 792 227 226 65 348899
Region 217 0 112585 10743 2525 241 614 59 1047968
Pennsylvania 3509 22 1288041 10061 28180 220 8795 69 12801937
8-27

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you