JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are up more than 300% over the past month – now at their highest mark since early May.
At the same time, Pennsylvania reported 3,509 new cases Friday, one of the highest totals that state has seen since spring.
Across the region, many counties saw their new cases decline a bit from the past two days. But the 14-day average number of people hospitalized with the virus in Blair and Cambria counties is continuing to tick upward.
Blair's 14-day average is now at 20 after beginning the month at five patients.
The average in Cambria County has doubled to more than 13 people this month, state Department of Health data show.
According to the Department of Health, 1,722 people were in Pennsylvania hospitals Friday for virus-related issues – driven largely by the Delta variant and its impact on unvaccinated people, the state has said.
Pennsylvania reported 22 new deaths, but no new deaths were reported in the region Friday.
Among new cases, the eight-county region added 217 cases, including:
Cambria and Somerset, with 22 cases each. Westmoreland led the area with 81 new cases, followed by Centre with 40.
Clearfield added 23 new cases, while Indiana reported 14.
Bedford reported seven cases, and Blair added eight.
Pennsylvania's 3,509 new cases put its running total to 1,288,042 since spring 2020.
With 22 deaths reported statewide Friday, Pennsylvania has lost 28,180 individuals to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic last year.
Vaccination rates
Cambria County's vaccination rate moved up to 48.8% among fully covered residents ages 12 and older, as of Friday.
The percentage of partially covered residents is now at 53.6%.
Somerset County is at 42.1% (fully) and 46.8% (partial), while Indiana County stands at 44.2% and 37%, respectively.
Blair hit the 50% mark for residents partially vaccinated. The percentage of fully covered people is at 45.5%.
One in three residents – or 33.3% – are fully vaccinated in Bedford County. The total is 36.8% including people who have received at least one dose.
State and federal health officials are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinations, with studies showing those who aren't are far more likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19.
