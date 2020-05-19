ARDINI[mdash] Nikki Lynn, 50, of Ebensburg, passed away Friday May 15, 2020 at home after a long battle with ALS. Born November 17, 1969 in Passaic, New Jersey, daughter of the late Al Balera and Patricia Yorke. Survived by husband Richard G. "Rick" Ardini, Jr.; sons: Anthony E. Ardini, Core…