Pennsylvania added fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases to its 1.2 million total Saturday, according to the state Department of Health's update.
That's one of the lowest single-day totals since the novel coronavirus was first reported in the commonwealth.
Across the region, Cambria County logged 12 new instances; Somerset, four; Blair two; Bedford nine; and Indiana had no additional cases.
Cambria County also reported two more deaths, which increased the count to 434.
Those were part of 24 COVID-connected fatalities reported Saturday across the commonwealth, raising the total to 27,349.
More than 10.8 million residents have been vaccinated in Pennsylvania – 5.9 million partially immunized and 4.8 million fully inoculated.
In Cambria County nearly 50,000 individuals have received their shots and about 8,000 are partly covered.
Additionally, the state Department of Health has reported that there's a 95% recovery rate across the state for COVID-19 and there have been 4,626,860 negatives tests.
