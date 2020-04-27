Todd Rowley, like other political candidates all across Pennsylvania, expected to spend Monday making last-minute campaign stops ahead of Tuesday's scheduled primary.
But that plan changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited people-to-people contact.
So, instead, Rowley, the only Democrat in Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District field, spent some time at home in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County on Monday, talking with The Tribune-Democrat about politics during a time of pandemic. Gone are face-to-face meetings, public events and fundraising. In their place, Rowley is using social media to engage with voters ahead of the primary that is now set to take place on June 2.
“We are in the continuing process of adjusting to that virtual and social media platform to reach voters,” Rowley said. “We're on Facebook and Twitter and participating in Zoom virtual town halls and those things to reach the candidate.”
Rowley has also temporarily ceased organized fundraising efforts, as he prepares to run against U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, in the general election.
“While fellow citizens are out of work and families are struggling to put food on the table, I just will not abandon my principles in that regard,” Rowley, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, said. “It's just not the right thing to do. My commitment to the citizens of Johnstown and across PA-13 is to always to try to do what I feel is the right thing to do. For me, right now, to actively solicit for campaign contributions is just not the right thing to do.”
Rowley spent much of the conversation discussing thoughts about the pandemic.
He said President Donald Trump and members of his administration are “not responsible for the coronavirus pandemic and the national public health crisis,” but also criticized them for “inaction and maybe the dismissiveness of the potential crisis early on” that exacerbated the problem.
“It will be this pandemic that will be the most significant and tragic story, I believe, of the Trump presidency,” Rowley said. “There was a clear opportunity with Trump and his administration for Trump to be a leader, to be that leader and 'stable genius' that he claims to be, yet he, in my assessment, he has not been able to talk the talk and walk the walk, really when our country has needed it most.”
Rowley added: “Clearly the information that has been reported thus far it does make you pause and wonder (what might have happened) had we taken some immediate steps from a federal and a national standpoint to maybe head this off. That is certainly concerning.”
He supports the Paycheck Protection Program that provides loans to small businesses affected by pandemic stay-at-home orders, but thinks “there has to be some of those assurances in place that the right sectors of our economy are receiving those funds.”
The rural 10-county 13th Congressional District has not been hard hit by COVID-19. Seven of the counties are in the southcentral region for the statewide breakdown that will be used – at least in part – to determine how the commonwealth will reopen for business. Cambria and Somerset counties, along with the rural eastern side of Westmoreland County, are in the southwest region, along with the suburban western part of Westmoreland and urban Allegheny County where Pittsburgh is located.
So, the local area will, at least somewhat, have its reopening schedule connected to those more heavily populated areas with higher per capita rates of COVID-19.
“Any death is, in my assessment, a tragedy and unacceptable,” Rowley said. “But, from that standpoint, from the rural nature of PA-13 and the population density, that has been a good thing for us. It has made it easier for that social and physical distancing. But my point is that from Somerset and Cambria County maybe it's not such a bad thing that we are in the southwest region. … Maybe it buys us some more time and gets us really ready to really take that next step into resuming, finding our way back as a society, back to that normalcy. And we can relax some of those health and safety guidelines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.