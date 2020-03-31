PennDOT announced Tuesday that work is continuing on “emergency and critical” highway and bridge projects during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as most PennDOT projects across the state remain on hold.
Sixty-one such projects will be active in Pennsylvania this week, according to PennDOT, which said the purpose of the “urgent” work is “to ensure a reliable transportation system as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to unfold.”
“A safe and reliable transportation network is always of the utmost importance, but it becomes even more crucial in times of crisis,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release.
“We need to ensure that work continues on these critical projects, and we are taking the proper precautions to help ensure the safety of both our employees and our partners in the industry.”
PennDOT paused most highway and bridge construction projects statewide on March 17 in response to guidelines put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The department said Tuesday the continuing projects address landslide repairs; critical bridge, tunnel and drainage repairs; and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could slow or stop the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.
PennDOT said Tuesday afternoon that the list of projects that will continue was not yet available.
