The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday that 23 indoor rest areas across the state would be reopening to all motorists.
"While unnecessary travel is discouraged as we all do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we understand that some trips are necessary and that access to the rest areas is important," acting state transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a release.
Stations reopening include locations on interstates 79, 80, 81 and 84.
Within the total are the 13 facilities in critical areas that were reopened March 18 with hand-washing stations and portable restrooms.
Normal service with additional cleaning and maintenance will take place at all reopened rest areas.
PennDOT is continuing to evaluate the situation and determine if additional rest areas can be reopened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.