PennDOT announced Friday that driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and photo ID cards that were scheduled to expire on or before May 31 are now extended through June 30.
The extension was decided on in response to statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, PennDOT officials said.
All driver’s license centers and photo ID centers statewide have been closed since March 16.
PennDOT said that various transactions can be done online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Online services include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters and fee payments; driver’s license and photo ID duplication; and driver exam scheduling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.