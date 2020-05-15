PennDOT announced Friday additional driver license and photo license centers in yellow phase counties will reopen, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health.
The Johnstown center, 563 Walters Ave., and the Somerset center, 5593 Glades Pike, will open Saturday with limited services.
Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Designated times for customers 60 and over will be 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
