Penn State University will resume in-person classes for the fall semester on a limited basis, according to a recent release from the school.
The semester will begin as scheduled on Aug. 24, but similar to other universities and colleges across the state, the in-person portion of learning will end on Nov. 20.
Classes will also be held on Labor Day to limit travel and lower the possible risk of spreading COVID-19.
The remainder of the semester will be handled remotely, including final exams, with the term ending officially on Dec. 18.
"The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again," President Eric J. Barron said. "I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students."
Additionally, curriculum will be delivered in a "highly flexible mix of in-person, remote and online instruction throughout the semester, with all classes of more than 250 students delivered online and/or remotely," the release said.
Faculty are asked to be flexible in their management and interpretation of attendance to allow for sick students to stay home.
The university will also be working with immunocompromised and other at-risk students to create the appropriate accommodations.
Some mitigation efforts being taken by the university include requiring students and faculty to wear masks, implemented social distancing practices, installation of plexiglass barriers in key locations and a "robust" testing and tracing program.
The school will also be hiring more staff to serve as contact tracers.
Currently, a phased approach is bringing back certain employees this summer to prepare for students in the fall.
"By bringing our faculty and staff back in stages, we can manage the population density on our campuses and reduce unnecessary in-person interactions among individuals,” said Lorraine Goffe, Penn State vice president for human resources and chief human resources officer.
Penn State is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss reopening for faculty and staff from 2 to 3 p.m. June 22 and another for students and families from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the same day.
Both events can be viewed at www.liveevents.psu.edu.
More information about university plans will be released throughout the summer.
