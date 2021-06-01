STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Tuesday announced full capacity crowds will be allowed at athletic venues starting this fall.
The announcement coincides with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s lifting of COVID-19 outdoor gathering restrictions also on Tuesday.
"We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance," Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "Our fans are a true home-field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues.”
Penn State football kicks off its 2021 home season on Sept. 11 against Ball State. The Nittany Lions also host Auburn (Sept. 18), Villanova (Sept. 25), Indiana (Oct. 2), Illinois (Oct. 23), Michigan (Nov. 13) and Rutgers (Nov. 20).
Penn State’s athletic department also announced “a return to our traditional pre-game festivities to include tailgating, team arrival and traffic patterns.”
According to Penn State, on June 8, season ticket holders will begin receiving an email with information regarding non-refundable seat contribution invoices.
With a capacity of nearly 107,000, Penn State football’s Beaver Stadium gives the Nittany Lions’ one of the premier game day atmospheres in college football. Penn State prohibited attendance from the general public in 2020’s nine-game shortened football season.
This story will be updated.
