COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had almost 148,000 cases and more than 7,900 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,721,275

• Positive tests: 147,923

• Deaths: 7,913

• Recovered: 82%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 528 positives, 21,757 negatives (7 deaths)

• Somerset: 197 positives, 9,614 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 222 positives, 4,161 negatives (6 deaths)

• Blair: 540 positives, 15,548 negatives (13 deaths)

• Indiana: 596 positives, 8,302 negatives (12 deaths)

• Clearfield: 293 positives, 6,595 negatives (1 death)

• Westmoreland: 2,021 positives, 40,240 negatives (50 deaths)

• Allegheny: 11,510 positives, 162,251 negatives (342 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,814 positives, 18,452 negatives (111 deaths)

• Butler: 966 positives, 20,414 negatives (22 deaths)

• Centre: 1,600 positives, 22,025 negatives (11 deaths)

• Fayette: 759 positives, 14,314 negatives (7 deaths)

• Greene: 165 positives, 3,925 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 1,250 positives, 23,458 negatives (28 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 30,718 positives, 255,839 negatives (1,798 deaths)

• Montgomery: 11,800 positives, 134,874 negatives (869 deaths)

• Delaware: 11,044 positives, 98,897 negatives (747 deaths)

• Bucks: 8,415 positives, 88,393 negatives (597 deaths)

• Lancaster: 7,436 positives, 71,579 negatives (449 deaths)

• Berks: 6,741 positives, 46,020 negatives (387 deaths)

• Chester: 6,421 positives, 74,600 negatives (358 deaths)

• Lehigh: 5,451 positives, 55,092 negatives (345 deaths)

• Northampton: 4,329 positives, 50,814 negatives (304 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 2,337 positives, 28,962 negatives (215 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,989 positives, 42,453 negatives (189 deaths)

• Dauphin: 3,644 positives, 40,744 negatives (170 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,770 positives, 21,365 negatives (129 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 3,086.

• Ages 10-19: 11,091.

• Ages 20-29: 27,240.

• Ages 30-39: 21,846.

• Ages 40-49: 19,495.

• Ages 50-59: 22,324.

• Ages 60-69: 17,361.

• Ages 70-79: 11,029.

• Ages 80-89: 8,894.

• Ages 90-99: 5,156.

• Ages 100+: 267.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 80,919 cases.

• Male: 65,983 cases.

• Not reported: 1,016 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 19,613 cases.

• White: 54,671 cases.

• Asian: 2,451 cases.

• Other: 3,000 cases.

• Not reported: 68,188 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.