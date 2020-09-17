The university-related surge continued Thursday with 92 new reported cases in Penn State’s home, Centre County, and 28 new cases in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s home, Indiana County.
Cambria County had no new COVID-19 cases Thursday among 933 reported statewide by the Department of Health.
Centre County’s totals are 1,600 cases and 11 deaths. Indiana County has 596 cases and 12 deaths.
Centre had the second-highest number of new cases in the state, behind Philadelphia’s 98 new cases Thursday. Allegheny County reported 79 new cases.
There were 10 additional deaths recorded Thursday, including Westmoreland County’s 50th death.
That brings the state’s totals to 147,923 cases and 7,913 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria County remains at 528 cases and seven deaths.
Elsewhere in the region:
• Somerset County added two cases to reach 197 cases and three deaths.
• Bedford County added three cases to reach 222 cases and six deaths.
• Blair County added three cases to reach 540 cases and 13 deaths.
• Clearfield County added one case to reach 293 cases and one death.
• Westmoreland added 18 cases and one death to reach 2,021 cases and 50 deaths.
St. Benedict has case
An employee of St. Benedict Parish in Geistown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine for two weeks, the the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced Thursday.
Parishioners have been notified and the parish is closed to the public to be sanitized by a professional company.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday. The diocese said Masses will resume with the 12:05 p.m. Mass Friday.
"Anyone who feels uncomfortable visiting the parish at this time is reminded that Bishop Mark Bartchak has waived the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice," a diocese press release said.
College outbreaks vary
Penn State has now reported 1,145 positive cases at the University Park main campus in State College. That’s the most reported by any college or university in the state.
The University of Pittsburgh has had 196 students and staff test positive, including one Pitt-Johnstown student, the university website shows.
IUP has had 87 positive tests since students returned in August – the second-highest among the State System of Higher Education universities. Indiana’s website shows 34 new cases in the past week.
Bloomsburg University has reported 333 cases – highest among the state-system schools. West Chester University has 78 cases, Lock Haven University has 59 cases and Millerstown University has 33 cases.
California, Clarion, Edinboro, Mansfield and Shippensburg universities of Pennsylvania have each reported fewer than 10 cases.
In hard-hit Philadelphia, Temple University has had 367 positive tests, the University of Pennsylvania has had 144 and Drexel University has had 20 cases.
Locally, Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and St. Francis University in Loretto have each reported three positive tests.
