STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s annual Blue-White Game will look different this year, as first-year students will be the only people allowed admittance to Beaver Stadium on April 17 for the Nittany Lions’ final practice of the spring.
Last year, the program canceled the spring scrimmage because of concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for our first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters," Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. "Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf revised state-wide mitigation efforts and revised outdoor occupancy limits to 50% beginning on April 4, “only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.
“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said in a statement. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”
Penn State on Monday opened with its first of 15 NCAA-allotted practices. Last March, the Big Ten and the NCAA canceled all athletic activities as conference and school officials moved to protect students against COVID-19 infection. Last March, Penn State suspended in-person classes and implemented distance learning.
“We have some staff members that have been here going on two years, and this is their first spring ball,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “Same thing with some players, so we can’t take anything for granted.”
Penn State is scheduled to open its 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
