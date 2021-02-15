Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will resume in-person classes Monday after beginning the spring semester in a remote model of education.
According to information from the college, the decision to adjust the learning format was due to the "COVID-19 numbers stabilizing and improving" in the region.
The change affects all campuses and courses marked "virtual until further notice" will make the transition to face-to-face learning next week.
Classes marked "virtual classroom" or "completely online" will continue to be taught remotely.
If students have questions about their schedules, they should contact their instructor or the registrar’s office at 814-262-6439 or registrar@pennhighlands.edu.
Penn Highlands officials note that the novel coronavirus situation will be monitored and adjustments will be made as needed.
Standard mitigation protocols, such as social distancing and mask wearing, will continue as usual and all buildings will remain open to provide access to technology and Wi-Fi.
That includes support and academic offices and the bookstore.
For more information on the college's COVID-19 response, visit www.pennhighlands.edu and click on the Information and Updates section at the bottom of the page.
