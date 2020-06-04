Beginning Tuesday, Penn Highlands Community College is going to open three locations for visitors.
The Richland, Somerset and Blair facilities will be accessible for financial aid processing, registering for classes, placement testing, academic advisement, KEYS advising and purchase of supplies from the college bookstore.
All for-credit summer classes will continue online during this period and all visitors are asked to schedule an appointment with the appropriate department or location before coming to one of the open facilities.
Additionally, anyone considering visiting should ask themselves if they are feeling ill, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, came in contact with someone diagnosed with the disease or visited an area where it is spreading. If the answer is "yes" to any of those questions school officials ask they delay the visit.
