In an effort to create more flexibility for students, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has made five different types of instruction available for the fall term.
"The new offerings were created to ensure that all students feel comfortable and safe within their preferred learning environments," according to a release from the school.
During the next semester, students will have the option to take classes in either a virtual, split section, hybrid, in-person or online format.
New to the college, split section classes, which will occur two days per week, are going to have a nontraditional approach.
With this offering, one day half of the students meet on Zoom while the other half attends an in-person class.
On the second day the reverse happens with the first group meeting in person and the latter joining together on Zoom.
Virtual classroom instruction will be done through Zoom on a scheduled day and time each week, while online learning will not have a designated time or day and instead include weekly assignments and activities.
Hybrid learning features a combination of face-to-face and online instruction.
While attending on-campus classes, students will also complete work online.
Penn Highlands is undertaking several safety measures to enhance the protection of staff and students during the pandemic.
These include the reduction of class sizes, regular sanitization of computer labs and libraries, the requirement of students to wear face masks and hand-sanitizing stations at each entrance.
Recently, the school announced that the Richland, Somerset and Blair locations reopened to visitors.
This was done to allow for placement testing, financial-aid processing and academic advisement as well as other activities previously barred from happening due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All for-credit summer courses continue to take place online.
For more information about on-site guidelines or how to schedule an appointment, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.