Laura Gaunt, a faculty member at Penn Highlands Community College, knew there was personal protective equipment in her lab not being used, so she decided to give the supplies a purpose.
“I just wanted to do what was right,” Gaunt said.
That’s why she recently met her director, Chris Farrell, on campus, collected items such as gowns, masks, gloves and caps, and donated them to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring.
Gaunt, instructor of Health Care Professions and Patient Care Technologies Coordinator, explained that she didn’t feel right leaving the equipment in the lab.
As a registered nurse who spent 20 years at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Gaunt said she knew how important having protective gear is and how it’s in short supply these days.
“My heart goes out to my friends and former coworkers on the front lines,” Gaunt said.
She added that it feels good to know that Farrell, herself and Penn Highlands were able to lend a hand during this crisis.
This donation isn’t the only way the college has been able to help since having to close the campuses and move instruction online.
Kathleen Morrell, executive director of Institutional Advancement and Public Relations, listed a variety of services Penn Highlands has made available, including informational and uplifting videos.
The endeavor is currently winding down, but over the past several weeks student services has worked with the marketing and communications department to upload the videos to the college YouTube channel and Facebook page.
They range in topics from yoga classes and arts and crafts to advice on how to unwind, according to Morrell.
There was also a video compiled of faculty members thanking the students for their dedication during this time.
“It was really nice to see the faculty appreciate how hard the students have worked,” Morrell said.
All of this is in addition to the continually updated coronavirus page on the college website, www.pennhighlands.edu/student-life/security-safety/coronavirus.
Information contained on the page includes reducing the risk of infection, symptoms, factsheet resources and an FAQ about the pandemic with student resources.
“It’s very well thought out and organized,” Morrell said.
