Penn Cambria and Windber Area school districts announced Monday that athletic practices will begin Tuesday, but the institutions are taking different educational approaches.
William Marshall, Penn Cambria superintendent, said students will remain in remote education through Jan. 22 and a hybrid model of instruction will tentatively begin Jan. 25 at the change of the marking period.
“With a new year, comes new hope that 2021 will be kinder to us all than 2020 and that we are able to return to some sense of normalcy,” he said in a release. “While we know that the pandemic is far from over, we are also cautiously optimistic about the months ahead.”
Windber will allow in-person learning for kindergarten through fifth grade beginning Monday, which will continue throughout next week, with the exception of Wednesday for “Wellness Wednesday.”
Meanwhile, grades six through 12 are set to remain in remote education until Jan. 19, when they’ll begin face-to-face classes again.
For Windber students who were learning virtually prior to Nov. 23, that option will continue to be available.
The decision to begin practices is based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to let pre-holiday mitigation efforts expire, both districts said.
Cambria County has remained in the “substantial” category of the state health department’s community transmission table since the end of October.
As of Monday, the incidence rate per 100,000 residents for the past seven days was 315.
