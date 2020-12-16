Penn Cambria announced Wednesday that virtual learning will continue through Jan. 22, meanwhile United School District is scheduled to return to that method of instruction Monday.
“This decision is based on the current data for Cambria County and all surrounding counties, the new (state) Department of Health mandates and the continued impact of COVID-related issues on our ability to staff our schools,” a message from Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall said.
His district began virtual learning in the middle of November out of concern for the health of students, staff and the community.
The purpose of continuing this approach is to keep “some type of routine.”
“Learning models that change literally overnight are very challenging for our families and the data currently indicates that we would be facing near constant change in terms of temporary building closures should we return at this time,” Marshall said.
Faculty and staff will report to district buildings during this period and opportunities for daily live learning sessions will continue to be provided.
Students are expected to return to a hybrid model of education Jan. 25, but that’s dependent on the virus.
In Indiana County, United had transitioned to in-person learning Dec. 7, but “after careful consideration,” administrators have decided to start remote instruction again.
That’s because there were two positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the high school, which led to 50 students having to quarantine, Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.
The district alerted parents about the change Tuesday and face-to-face instruction is expected to resume Jan. 4.
