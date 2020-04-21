Penn Cambria School District will be lighting up the football stadium in Cresson on Wednesday between 8 and 9 p.m. in honor of the senior class of 2020 and holding an alternative graduation ceremony May 30.
Superintendent William Marshall explained that a lot of schools in the eastern part of the state lit up the stadiums there in honor of the seniors, student athletes and others working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 17.
The administration at Penn Cambria thought that was a good idea to honor the students and essential workers and decided to follow suit.
“Once we learned about it, I talked to (athletic director) Chuck (Terek), and because the weather’s going to be a little better tomorrow we’re going to do it then,” Marshall said.
As for graduation this year, the district had planned on holding a ceremony at Mount Aloysius on May 30 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s up in the air.
“I really don’t see us being able to gather in large groups this summer,” Marshall said.
He also expressed concern about being able to gather the entire 2020 class to participate in an event after that date.
Over the weekend, he drove around both the Mount’s campus and that of St. Francis University to see if there was an area suited to hold a “drive-in style” ceremony.
A drive-in style graduation event is where people gather in their cars instead of in person and honk to celebrate the seniors big moment.
Marshall found the spot he was looking for in the St. Francis JFK Center parking lot.
He said there’s enough room to park around 300 vehicles in every other spot.
When approached about this idea, the St. Francis president’s council unanimously approved the concept and now the finer details are being ironed out by the school district.
According to Marshall, there will be a full ceremony held on May 30 with a parade of senior vehicles through campus.
The speeches for the event will most likely be pre-recorded, he said, but the whole celebration will both be streamed online and broadcasted on the radio.
In a letter sent out by the school, the seniors and their immediate family will be assigned a parking spot in the lower lot of the JFK Center.
The top lot will be reserved for extended family and friends and will be a first come, first served basis.
“I think it’s going to be a unique, one-of-a-kind event,” Marshall said.
Additionally, as a special treat for the graduates, the seniors will be able to decorate their caps this year.
Marshall said this has never been allowed before and won’t be allowed again, but because of the circumstances the district is letting the students do this.
Penn Cambria is asking the students to take pictures of their caps for use on the district’s social media account.
