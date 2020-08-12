CRESSON – Penn Cambria School District announced Wednesday that the start of the new school year will be pushed back and students will enter into a hybrid learning option for the first two months.
Superintendent William Marshall said administrators have decided on this change because of the recently updated guidance from state education and health agencies.
The new recommendations suggest schools adjust learning methods based on the rate of transmission of the coronavirus.
Districts in Cambria County fall into the "moderate" category and hybrid or online models are recommended to reopen.
"Nobody is seeing this as a recommendation," Marshall said. "Everyone is seeing this as a mandate."
He said he was surprised that state leaders waited until a few weeks before classes started to roll out this information.
Under Penn Cambria's new schedule, faculty will report the week of Aug. 31 and support staff and students will return on Sept. 8.
From that point, the hybrid plan will be in effect until Oct. 30 with students separated into two alphabetic groups.
However, the first week, from Sept. 8-11, an adjusted schedule is going to be in place because of Labor Day.
The first cohort, encompassing students with last names from "A-L," will attend class in-person on Sept. 8 and 9.
Students in the second group, with last names from "M-Z," will learn face-to-face on Sept. 10 and 11.
After that, students in the first group are scheduled to attend in person Mondays and Tuesdays while the second group will go on Thursdays and Fridays.
Those not at school will continue their education online and Wednesdays everyone will participate in virtual learning, though faculty and staff will report to their respective buildings.
According to the plan, students in the same household with different last names will be in the same group rotation.
All remote lessons are going to be through Canvas with an introduction for students provided and laptops will be available for those who need them.
Login information will be mailed to each Penn Cambria family.
Additionally, an offline version of the lessons will be made available.
For more information on the plan adjustment, visit www.pcam.org.
