The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Penn Cambria High School students to learn from home this week and the rest of the district will join them Thursday, Superintendent William Marshall said.
The high school transitioned to the altered education model early due to an employee illness rate of more than 40% and several students and staff exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms there.
District officials aren’t seeing issues of that magnitude at other buildings, but out of a concern for the health of the rest of the Penn Cambria students and staff, the districtwide adjustment is being made.
“We’re not doing this as a reaction,” Marshall said. “We’re doing it to be precautionary.”
In October, Penn Cambria moved pre-K through fourth grades to in-person learning and was set to transition fifth- through 12th-graders to the same schedule in November.
After the district recorded its first case of COVID-19, the school board opted to keep the older students in a hybrid model.
Marshall said school leaders are “really starting to see COVID move through our community.”
At least 100 students are in quarantine at this time, but Marshall noted most of those individuals are in that position not because of illness but because they were in close contact with someone who has the disease.
All faculty and staff are set to continue reporting to school during normal work hours and students will participate in a blend of synchronous and asynchronous activities until Dec. 22.
Extracurricular activities are canceled through at least Dec. 4.
Richland also announced further adjustment to its educational plan after six elementary students tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend.
Because of those instances, the elementary school was closed Monday and beginning Tuesday those students will learn from home until Dec. 1.
At this time, district officials do not believe the positive cases were transmitted within
the schools.
“We are thankful to report that each family indicates and has allowed us to share that the children are currently experiencing only mild symptoms ranging from sore throats to low grade fevers,” a release from Richland said. “The students have not been hospitalized and are currently at home quarantined.”
The fourth- through 12th-graders at Richland began a hybrid model of education Thursday because of rising instances of the disease in the area and will continue with that plan through Dec. 1 as well.
Additionally, Richland administrators were altered Monday to a high school teacher who tested positive for the virus.
At this time, there’s no need for a school closure and the students there will continue their hybrid schedule.
District officials reported that the teacher had not been in close contact with any other staff or students and that individual is experiencing “only mild symptoms.”
