CRESSON – Penn Cambria School District joins other area schools transitioning to more in-person learning as the second month of school begins.
“We’ve been really monitoring all of our schools,” Superintendent William Marshall said.
In a statement released Wednesday, the district announced that students in pre-K through fourth grade would move to in-person instruction five days per week come Oct. 12.
Students in fifth through 12th grades will follow Nov. 2 if conditions allow.
Administrators are expected to make a decision about the latter group by mid-October and release more information then.
Penn Cambria implemented a hybrid education model for the beginning of the school year, but Marshall said school officials believe it is safe for the younger learners to come back to a more traditional environment.
That’s because classes for pre-K through fourth grade students are smaller, and those children don’t move around.
It’s also easier to contact trace in these smaller classes if a novel coronavirus case were to occur.
Marshall said Penn Cambria teachers and staff want students back in the classroom as much as anyone, and will monitor the situation closely because the health and safety of the community is paramount.
“We just want consistency for our kids,” Marshall said.
Penn Cambria is the fifth area school to transition into additional face-to-face learning.
Westmont Hilltop and Forest Hills school districts made the move to a five-day-per-week schedule Monday and Conemaugh Valley students in pre-K and kindergarten began a four-day-per-week schedule the same day.
Conemaugh Valley plans to phase in the other grades on the same schedule Monday and Oct. 13 with Greater Johnstown adjusting kindergarten through fourth grade learners to a four-day-per-week schedule Monday.
The fifth- through 12th-grade students at Greater Johnstown will transition to a two-day-per-week schedule that day as well.
Area school officials agree that after a month of adjusted learning, it’s safe to slowly move to face-to-face instruction, although they will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely.
