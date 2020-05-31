For 31 years, the National Park Service has lit a candle on the Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s grounds for every life lost in the 1889 flood.
Staff didn’t want to let another crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic – prevent that from continuing, Ranger Doug Bosley said.
“The whole reason this place was established in 1964 was to commemorate those lives lost back in 1889,” Bosley said. “This was important to us.”
Park Service officials, Bosley included, marked the 131st anniversary of the historic disaster by placing a wreath at the onetime South Fork Dam’s south abutment and then lit 2,409 luminaries on both sides of the memorial site as dusk approached.
For the first time, the tradition was captured and streamed live through social media to minimize crowding, given current COVID-19 concerns.
“When we first started planning this, we didn’t know what (regulations) would be in place on May 31. But we decided we wanted to continue with the luminary program to honor those 2,209 lives lost even if our gates were closed,” said Bosley, the Flood Memorial’s chief of interpretation.
As it turned out, the region’s shift to a less restrictive “yellow” phase enabled western Pennsylvania’s National Parks to reopen.
That enabled visitors such as Larry and Rebecca Harrington, of Croyle Township, to visit the site Sunday, even though the visitors center itself was closed.
For the couple, it’s a May 31 “tradition” that dates back decades, they said.
Even after all of these years, it’s a solemn experience, Rebecca Harrington added, while gazing down a line of paper bags marked with names such as Margaret Mullen and Casper Will.
“How horrendous it must have been,” she said. “When that dam broke, those people didn’t have a chance.”
Cindy Friedman, of Summerhill, also made the short trip to commemorate the flood’s anniversary on Sunday. She planned to send the photos she’d captured to an engineer friend in Ireland who is fascinated with the flood.
To Friedman, it’s the captivating story of wealth and power that makes the flood story still resonate today – especially during these emotional times, she said.
But standing under blue skies Sunday evening, “you can see why people from the city escaped here,” she said.
The Flood Memorial draws 125,000 visitors annually – hundreds, if not thousands, often making the trip during the weekend of its anniversary.
But Bosley said the park service focused this year on people who might not feel comfortable visiting the public space, given the ongoing pandemic.
Videos were created and webcast to mark the moment the dam broke at 3:10 p.m., the moment the raging floodwater hit Johnstown at 4:07 p.m. and then to honor the flood’s victims at sunset.
“The great part is that with (Facebook Live) everyone can see it .. and they can ask questions,” Public Information Officer Elizabeth Shope said.
The Park Service has also been conducting virtual tours of the region’s National Park Service historic sites, including the onetime South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club cottages.
A recent clubhouse tour logged 15,000 views – something “we never could’ve accomplished” in person, Bosley said.
Those types of events will continue, he said.
While the region will shift to a green phase on Friday, the Park Service is still working to figure out when and how to reopen the visitors center – as well as those at the 9/11 site and Allegheny Portage, Bosley added.
“It’s difficult because so much of the (visitors) center was designed to be interactive – meant for people to touch,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.