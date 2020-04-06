Iron ore and steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is idling its coal operation, AK Coal Resources Inc., in Friedens, Somerset County. The operation employs about 100 people.
According to a Cleveland-Cliffs statement, its internal need for metallurgical coal required for steelmaking has dipped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ohio-based company’s emailed statement read that manufacturing reductions in the United States resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the company’s internal need for coal. The company is even considering selling its mine in Somerset, Cleveland-Cliffs said.
“Long term options, including a sale of the asset, will be evaluated during this indefinite idle of AK Coal,” read a statement from Cleveland-Cliffs director of corporate communications Patricia Perisco.
AK Coal is a subsidiary of AK Steel. Cleveland-Cliffs acquired AK Steel in a merger that was completed March 13, according to a past press release on the company’s website. The combined company is led by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves.
The merger integrated North America’s largest producer of iron ore pellets (Cleveland-Cliffs) downstream into the production of value-added steel and specialty manufactured parts for the automotive industry (AK Steel), the press release read.
A week after the merger was completed, AK Coal’s North Fork mine in Somerset was idled in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 order prohibiting many physical business operations until the spread of COVID-19 lessened. Within 24 hours, Wolf revised his order so that business including coal mining could remain open.
However, AK Coal remained closed despite Wolf’s change.
While Cleveland-Cliffs stated AK Coal is idled indefinitely and may sell its asset, it did not precisely say what that means for employees in Somerset.
The whole statement reads: “Cleveland-Cliffs continues to evaluate internal operational requirements for metallurgical coal required for steelmaking. Significant reductions in manufacturing in the United States resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among our automotive clients, have dramatically reduced our internal need for coal, leading to the indefinite idling of the coal mine. The coal leadership team will maintain the assets and ensure environmental compliance with state and federal regulations. Longer term options, including a sale of the asset, will be evaluated during this indefinite idle of AK Coal.”
Aside from AK Coal, there is an AK Steel facility in Butler County, but its workers have not been affected by COVID-19, said union President Jim Panei. He said the Butler plant specializes in steel for electrical transformers while other Cleveland-Cliffs facilities outside of Pennsylvania specialize in products for the automotive industry.
Panei does not represent employees of AK Coal and could not comment. Employees of AK Coal who spoke with The Tribune-Democrat but did not give their names said they are not represented by a union.
Cleveland-Cliffs is a vertically integrated iron ore and steel producer that generated $7.8 billion in revenue in 2019, and $1 billion in earnings adjusted for interest expenses, taxes and depreciation charges, according to its website.
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 12,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
