While golfing on a course is prohibited under Pennsylvania's coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order, keeping players off the fairways and greens can be more challenging for clubs than preventing individuals from accessing other businesses on the nonessential list.
Stores, bars, movie theaters can simply close their doors.
But golf courses cover acres of land, meaning players can take some clubs and balls and hit the links for a few quick holes without being seen.
Local course owners and operators are discouraging those actions, posting signs on front doors and in tee areas and putting information on their websites telling golfers to stay away.
Local law enforcement officers are also being asked to remind anybody seen golfing to leave the property.
“It's a little difficult, because it's not like a typical business that we can just lock the doors and people can't get in,” said Derek Hayes, president of Royal Berkshire, which manages the City of Johnstown-owned Berkley Hills Golf Course in Upper Yoder Township.
“There are many access points where they can get on the golf course," Hayes said. "It hasn't been a huge problem. It's not like the parking lot is full and we're chasing people away. But we've had some scattered people, more so the last couple days as the weather has gotten nicer.”
Hayes also co-owns the D&J Golf Haven driving range on Somerset Pike.
Company officials unplugged D&J's ball dispenser and roped off the parking lot to prevent people from stopping in and hitting their own balls, or gabbing balls to hit from the range.
“It seems to have worked,” Hayes said.
Area club workers and managers are also checking on the properties to make sure nobody is playing on the grounds.
“It's pretty challenging,” Tim Gustin, general manager of Oakbrook Golf Club in Stoystown, said. “Luckily, I live right across the road and I have an assistant pro that lives right upstairs in the pro shop there, so we have eyes around the place quite a bit. So that's helpful.”
Efforts are underway to get the state to permit opening courses, using touch-less procedures, including online prepaying and raised holes, along with the removal of ball-washers and sand trap rakes.
“The sooner the better,” Gustin said. “As soon as they can let us go, we're ready to go.”
