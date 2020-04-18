Pennsylvania is now accepting claims for unemployment benefits by self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig workers and others who are not eligible for regular unemployment compensation, Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak announced Saturday.
The benefits will be available through the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was included in the new federal expansion to unemployment benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Those eligible for PUA benefits also include clergy and others working for religious organizations and people without enough work history to qualify for regular unemployment compensation.
Pennsylvania residents who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for PUA benefits online at www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/file/Pages/Filing-for-PUA.aspx. L&I expects a high volume of applications over the next few days, which could temporarily slow the system. L&I expects to begin making payments to approved claimants within two to four weeks after they submit their claims.
The PUA program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits. Payments will be backdated to Jan. 27 or to the first week a claimant was unable to work due to COVID-19, whichever date is later.
Payments may not be more than $572, the state’s maximum weekly benefit rate for regular unemployment, and may not be less than $195, half the state’s average weekly benefit amount.
More information about the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, including eligibility requirements, can be found online at www.uc.pa.gov/COVID-19/CARES-Act/Pages/PUA-FAQs.aspx.
