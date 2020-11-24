The surging COVID-19 cases continue to challenge area hospitals, leading Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to briefly closed its cancer center Tuesday after potential exposure to the virus.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to possible COVID exposures, we did shut down the office for a short time,” the hospital said in an email. “After contact tracing, thorough office cleaning, and staff testing, we were able to reopen.
“The Conemaugh Cancer Care Center is currently open and accepting patients.”
Meanwhile, the pandemic’s relentless sweep across the area continued, with 199 new Cambria County cases on Tuesday among 6,669 new COVID-19 cases statewide, the health department reported.
An additional 81 deaths were reported statewide, as Pennsylvania approaches 9,000 COVID-19 deaths.
The Department of Health website showed 3,887 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state, up about 13% overnight.
Blair County COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 22 patients on Monday to 119 patients on Tuesday. There were 22 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, with 18 on ventilators, the state data showed. More than 90% of the county’s intensive care unit beds were occupied Tuesday.
UPMC Altoona is Blair County’s largest hospital. Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Sampsell provided this response Tuesday when asked about the coronavirus spike:
“Just as we and our public health colleagues expected, in the past month, cases of COVID-19 have increased across the nation, including in the communities UPMC Altoona serves. As we have seen an increase in cases in our community, across Blair County, and across the state, we naturally have seen a recent increase in those requiring hospitalization.”
"In the region – which includes UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford, UPMC Somerset and UPMC Western Maryland (Cumberland) – we are caring for 199 COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals.”
Cambria County hospitalizations dropped slightly from 83 patients on Monday to 71 on Tuesday, but the county’s hospitals continue to feel the effects of the virus surge. The health department dashboard showed that only one ICU bed was available on Tuesday.
Clearfield and Indiana counties each had one ICU bed open, and Clearfield County hospitals were down to one medical-surgical bed available.
State, local surge
Statewide totals are now 321,070 cases and 9,951 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Philadelphia reported 1,426 new cases and Allegheny County reported 641 cases.
There were four new Cambria deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,558 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic hit the region in March.
Somerset County reported its 10th death, Indiana and Blair counties each added three deaths. Bedford County had two and Westmoreland County had five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In counties across the region, Somerset reported 75 new cases, Bedford added 39, Blair added 81, Indiana added 47, Clearfield added 55, Centre added 110, and Westmoreland added 240 new cases.
Nursing, care homes
A total of 1,228 nursing and personal care homes have reported COVID-19 cases, including 32,536 residents and 6,437 employees of the homes who contracted the coronavirus. There have been 6,292 residents of the homes who died from causes related to COVID-19.
The state estimates 63% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 200,000 people.
Due to the calculation method, the percentage recovered estimate has dropped steadily as new cases increase. In August the state was estimating 82% had recovered.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday patients are considered “recovered” 30 days after they first tested positive or developed symptoms. She has noted the estimate does not account for the COVID-19 “long-haulers,” who continue to have symptoms and medical issues related to the illness long after the virus has left their bodies.
