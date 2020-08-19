This Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture shows a sculpture carved from a half-ton of butter in preparation for the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show, scheduled from Saturday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa. The sculpture unveiled Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), reflects the show's theme this year, "Strength in our Diversity," by depicting a dairy cow; a dairy farmer, second from left; an agronomist who helps produce corn to feed dairy cows, left; a milk processor, second from right; and a consumer, right, carrying agriculture products from Pennsylvania. (Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture via AP)