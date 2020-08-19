HARRISBURG – The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday canceled the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show as an in-person event due to the coronavirus.
Plans are developing for a virtual version of the January indoor agricultural exposition to take its place.
“It was a tough decision, one we didn’t take lightly. It’s how many of us mark time during the year,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.
“It’s the right decision,” he added.
The chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee made it clear that not everyone agrees with that decision.
“I think it’s going to be devastating,” said state Rep. Mark Keller, R-Perry. “Not only have our young farmers invested time and money in preparing their animals for the Farm Show, but also these are the same teenagers from rural communities without access to high-speed internet for the ‘virtual’ components.”
The state bills the Farm Show as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show. It attracted more than 500,000 visitors last year according to the Department of Agriculture and each year it generates about $90 million to the region, according to Visit Hershey and Harrisburg.
The Farm Show has never been canceled in its 105-year history, and Redding maintained “we’re not canceling this one.”
The Farm Show was scheduled for Jan. 9-15, 2021. The virtual version will be held over the same period, Redding said.
Redding said many of the details about the virtual show are still up in the air.
Replacing the Harrisburg event with a virtual show will create opportunities for organizers to involve video participation from farmers and agri-businesses across the state, he said.
“I don’t want to sacrifice the story of agriculture,” Redding said.
David Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, said the move to cancel the in-person farm show will be heartbreaking for families that have been coming to the event for years.
“There aren’t words to describe it.
“There’s going to be tremendous disappointment in the farm community,” Smith said.
He added though that he appreciates the difficult position state agriculture officials were faced with as they considered whether to try to hold it in the coming winter with the potential that the coronavirus pandemic could still be impacting the state.
Smith said farmers are “resilient” and will look to adjust to the change.
The department announced the theme for the 2021 virtual PA Farm Show to be “Cultivating Tomorrow.”
Virtual events will be focused on education and awareness for both the general public and the agriculture industry. Any competitive ag events that are held virtually will not require the purchase of an animal.
“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture – through “Cultivating Tomorrow” we’ll tell this story through technology as we envision and cultivate a prosperous, thriving future together,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Executive Director Sharon Myers.
“We have not lost sight of what this industry means to Pennsylvania; in fact, this pandemic has highlighted our reliance on it. The show will go on, just as agriculture has persevered.”
