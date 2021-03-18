Two local vaccine clinics Thursday getting shots in more than 1,000 arms illustrate the state’s expanding program to inoculate seniors and other eligible residents.
About 1,000 received the first dose of vaccine at Highlands Health’s event at Senior LIFE Johnstown.
“We hit the ground running today,” Highlands Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. “When we opened up at 9, a lot of people were in line.
“They weren’t going to miss their shots.”
When the pace slowed about 11 a.m., those registered with Highlands received a reminder phone call.
“After noon, we rocking and rolling again,” she said. “There has been a steady stream.”
The Senior LIFE facility provided an ideal vaccine venue and Highlands volunteers were grateful for help from the Senior LIFE employees.
“They really stepped up to the plate to do this event,” Danchanko said.
A smaller clinic will be held Friday in an Armagh church, and volunteers will take vaccine to about 200 homebound individuals on Friday and Saturday, Danchanko said.
Highlands requested only 400 vaccine doses for next week to give its volunteers and staff a break.
Also on Thursday, Richland Family Health Center, Johnstown Housing Authority and the 1889 Jefferson Center or Population Health joined forces for a vaccine clinic at Garden Terrace Apartments, 730 Bloom St., and Loughner Plaza, 51 Akers St. The Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force outreach inoculated about 150 people, health center CEO William Kurtycz said.
“We realized a lot of people can’t make it to the clinics,” Kurtycz said. “We are taking the vaccine to the people.”
He said the task force will continue to target housing authority properties before possibly holding clinics in neighborhood centers.
Rite Aid has extended priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers, with appointments Friday, Saturday, March 26 and March 27.
Those qualifying may schedule vaccine at https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19.
Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows Pennsylvania’s vaccine distribution last week was second only to New Mexico, based on doses by population, acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Tuesday during a press briefing.
“We are making progress,” Beam said. “But let me be clear, we have a very long and challenging road ahead of us. I can guarantee you that the team here at the Department of Health will not stop adapting and innovating our strategy until every single Pennsylvanian who wants it gets the vaccine.”
Third day with 3,000-plus COVID-19 cases
The state’s new COVID-19 cases topped 3,000 again Thursday for the third consecutive day, with 3,136 additional cases reported in the Department of Health update.
It’s been about a month since three daily reports were that high.
There were only 17 additional deaths, with several area counties having deaths removed from their totals.
Death totals are occasionally adjusted after a more thorough review, department spokeswoman Maggi Barton said.
“Through the review, the department received updated medical amendments from coroners and medical personnel where COVID-19 was removed from the death record,” she said in an email. “Additionally, county of residence may have been adjusted and are therefore counted in the appropriate county for that death.”
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 976,847 cases and 24,706 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 11 cases and had three deaths subtracted, for totals of 12,007 cases and 400 deaths.
Somerset County added 11 cases and had one death subtracted, for totals of 6,835 cases and 185 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases with no deaths to reach 3,895 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 20 cases with no deaths to reach 10,862 cases and 308 deaths.
Indiana County added 14 cases with no deaths to reach 5,224 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 26 cases and had one death subtracted, for totals of 6,746 cases and 121 deaths.
Centre County added 102 cases and had one death subtracted, for totals of 13,665 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland added 66 cases and reported the region’s only additional death to reach 27,890 cases and 692 deaths.
