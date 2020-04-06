Like most people facing non-coronavirus medical issues, Johnstown pain specialist Dr. Yi Yan Hong was trying to avoid the hospital.
Hong was dealing with abdominal pain his family doctor had not been able to diagnose.
On March 28, the pain was getting worse and Hong was thinking about a trip to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“Everyone is concerned about COVID-19, including me,” he said. “I procrastinated, but my wife urged me to go.”
Hong was admitted from the emergency department and scheduled for gallbladder surgery on March 29.
Hong contacted The Tribune-Democrat on Monday to share his experience and ensure the community the hospital is still providing exemplary care in an antiseptic environment.
“The hospital entrance was cordoned off and the patients were separated,” he said.
Everybody coming inside the building was screened and family and visitors were turned away. Furniture in the emergency department waiting room has been moved so people can maintain a safe social distance.
“I saw employees cleaning the elevator and the banister,” he said.
Dr. Russell Dumire completed the surgery “without difficulty,” Hong said.
During recovery, Hong was confined to a small area and not allowed to walk up and down the hall. The unit seemed very active, based on the call bells. He speculated that those coming to the hospital at this time include a larger percentage of seriously ill patients, including himself.
Hong was diagnosed with a severely inflamed and infected gallbladder. The diagnosis was delayed, he said, because his symptoms were atypical. His pain was in the middle of his abdomen and under the ribs, instead of on the right side, where the gallbladder is located.
After the surgery, Hong said he remembers thinking about his family, including his 81-year-old mother, who still lives in his native Hong Kong. She has been in her home for two months, self-quarantined due to the COVID-19 occurrence there.
“I called her on my cellphone,” Hong said. “She’s bored. She can’t even play mah-jongg with three other people.”
He also called his wife and three daughters because they couldn’t come and visit.
Hong originally came to Johnstown about 20 years ago as a Conemaugh-employed physician. He left the hospital’s payroll after about seven years and has built a private practice in the Seifert Professional Building, 321 Main St.
Although Hong has patients who are admitted to Conemaugh Memorial, the hospital employs specialists called hospitalists who oversee the care of inpatients.
So Hong has not made daily rounds at Memorial for at least six years.
“I have no ties to Conemaugh. I just want to share this,” he said.
During his stay, he only saw a few staff members who know him, so Hong believes he saw a true picture from a patient’s perspective.
“Overall the environment was very comforting,” he said. “They treated me with kindness.”
The surgical unit was very clean and the employees were continuously cleaning.
Nor did he experience any of the anti-Asian sentiment that has erupted in some areas of the country because the coronavirus was originally identified in China.
“Contrary to what we’ve heard, I did not receive any substandard treatment because I am Asian-American,” Hong said. “I did not sense anybody was scared. They were truly devoted. I did not see any discrimination.”
His wife, Eugina Hong, said the Conemaugh staff was very helpful when she wanted to bring items to her husband. She would call ahead and someone would meet her at the entrance to take the delivery.
“They tried their best to make the arrangements,” she said.
She suggested anyone who has time to prepare to make sure they have their cellphone and a charger before going to the emergency room.
Hong said he was impressed with the professionalism and compassion, which is encouraging as COVID-19 surges closer to the region.
“We need to fight this pandemic together and defeat it,” he said. “I believe this is the spirit of America. I believe this is the spirit of Johnstownians.”
